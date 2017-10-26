By: Tochi Onyeubi

The Leader of the Movement for Actualisation of the Soveriegn State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Raphael Uwazuruike, has in clear terms faulted the judgement of the State High Court holden in Owerri, over the order setting aside a warrant of arrest and detention on him, by Hon. Justice K.A Ojiako on October 24, 2017 in Suit No. HOW/265/2013, insisting on due process and rule of Law.

Chief Uwazuruike who further informed that, the case which was formally with Justice Florence Duruohakwe was later transffered to Hon. Justice Ojiako without due process, adding that, he wasn’t comfortable with the way the case was handled and suspected foul play. This according to him made him write to the Appeal court for Justice Ojiako to leave the case, even as he has no confidence in him.

Chief Uwazuruike in his Notice of Appeal to the Appeal court Holden in Owerri, read “The learned trial Judge erred in Law when he proceeded to hear this case, instead of recusing himself from the case after allegation of bias against the Judge which issue of bias is a ground of Appeal in Appeal No. CA/ OW/ 19/2017 between the same parties and went ahead before the court to order for the arrest and detention of the Appellant by the 2nd and 4th Respondents who are parties in the Suit/Appeal”. While also seeking relief that the Appeal set aside the ruling of Ojiako made on October, 24th, 2017, the entire proceedings of the said and to restrain the court from further entertaining of the case.

The Okigwe born lawyer, who during a press briefing recently xtrayed the case between him and one Ike Nwabueze who was the agent to the property he bought at Works Layout, Owerri. According to him, after making payment of 20 Million Naira for the said property, Nwabueze insisted on him paying him the sum of 2Million Naira agency fee, to which he refused. After much deliberations he, decided to have an out of court settlement to pay the said sum, but to his dismay, Nwabueze came up with obnoxious demands and a defamatory publication against him in the Big Truth Newspaper which made him revert back to the case.

The MASSOB Chieftain, who alleged foul play, called it travesty of justice and was quite appalled at the level of unprofessionalism of the Judge, even as he insisted that the case being a civil matter has nothing to do with the police, while also informing that the police has been served.