Reps Member, Opiah Speaks On 2019 Elections, and Youth Participation in Political Leadership

With a year and some months to organize next general election, coupled with tension mounting in all quarters ahead of the 2019 general elections, a renowned politician and Member of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Chief Goodluck Nanah Opiah will be speaking on crucial issues bordering the forthcoming election. Hon Opiah will deliver the lecture at Nigeria’s emerging political Leaders forum, NEPLF, South East edition. The former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly is expected to speak on the theme: 2019 Election and Youth Participation in Political Leadership in Nigeria, Strategies for Actualization.

The event dubbed “Owerri 2017” is scheduled to take place at the Imo International Convention Center, IICC, Owerri, Imo State on Saturday 18th November 2017 by 9am prompt.

The event which is powered by Commonwealth Africa Initiative and Gleedo is expected to attract top government functionaries and will as well provide United Kingdom certification in political leadership for participants.