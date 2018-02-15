Sam Amadi Joins Imo Guber Race

Erudite Lawyer, and Havard -Trained Technocrat, Bar Sam Amadi has thrown his hat into the ring for the coveted 2019 Imo Governorship diadem.

Speaking in Owerri yesterday, the Ngor Okpala born Administrator cum politician said he joined the race to commence a new beginning for the long-suffering Imolites, who have been bedeviled with bad Governance for decades now.

Amadi said that what he is bringing to Imo polity will be different from what Imo citizens are used to, because he is not a conventional politician, adding that what Imo people need now after the out-going Okorocha regime, is a competent hand that can overhaul the bad situation and not a professional politician who is not prepared for the task ahead.

The Ex Chairman of Nigeria Electric Commission NEC said that it was high time Imo populace profiled the dossier of those asking to lead them, and not just picking a money-Bag who knows next nothing about how to manage natural and human resources.

He assured that his entrance into Imo governorship race is with the faith that Imo electorate have learnt enough lessons these past years, and therefore need something quite different from the usual political grand-standing in the name of administration.

The Governorship Aspirant who is contesting under All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA platform regretted that Leaders have used poverty as a form of weapon to hold Imo people down instead of improving their lots, pointing out that the bad days will change for better when given the opportunity to deliver the goods in 2019.

He said his priority will be to create wealth by making use of the grassroots through capacity building which will involve the masses, adding that Government should not be involved in philanthropy but rather show the people how to be productive for themselves and the State.

He harped on corruption, which he said has robbed the masses of dividends of democracy due to unaccountability by Leaders, pledging to live by example as shown by all the places he had worked till date.