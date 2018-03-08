By Okey Alozie

The fresh plan by Imo State Government to collect Six Million Naira N6m Development levy from each autonomous communities in the State may not succeed in the rural areas as youths are opposed to it.

Our reporter who moved round the rural communities observed that they young men have vowed to resist any plan of Imo government to come for the collection of any levy from the rural unemployed youths.

Information revealed that some community youth leaders are now moving round to mobilize against the government on the payment of the levy on the ground that the State Government has not lived up to expectations in the rural communities and yet want levies from the people.

Most of the Royal fathers have been threatened by the rampaging youths over this issue since last year the move for the collection of the development levy started. Information also disclosed that the office of Eze Imo is now working hand in hand with the C.G.C ministry to see for the payment this development levy.

Source hinted that every taxable adult in an autonomous community has been directed to pay the sum of N3, 000 as directed. We further gathered that before the end of April 2018 the list of First Class, Second Class and Third Class autonomous communities will be published.

This paper also gathered that any community that did not pay up to N300,000 will no longer exercise autonomous status and will cease to exist again in the list of Imo registered and legitimate autonomous communities. More over their traditional rulers will be dethroned.