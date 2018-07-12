By Amaechi Kingsley

Constitutional procedures for the smooth transition of a new administration led by Chief Sir Emmanuel Ogbonna to stair the affairs of Safari recreation club, (AIFCESS) Owerri has been executed.

The inaugural ceremony which was held at the tennis court of Safari club on 30th of June, 2018, witnessed the presence of eminent personalities, captains of industries at the event in honor of the new President.

In his address, Chief Ogbonna revealed that his desire to lead the club stems from his resolve to give Safari club a new look structurally and otherwise with the support of members friends and well wishers.

The 2018/19 Safari club President unveiled a blueprint (a ten-point-agenda) for his administration’s success which centred on improving the membership, welfare, structure, income base and security of Safari club.

Speaking to Trumpeta newspaper, Chief Ogbonna said that his administration will be symbolic, steadfast in accomplishing the tasks before them as he plans to work assiduously with executive and members of Safari to achieve his vision for the club.

He explained that Safari club was an elitist club which members are drawn from senior staff of (AIFCE) and captains of industries/organization.

According to him, “I promised myself and God that no matter the obstacles I’ll do my best to take the club to an enviable height above what I met. I enjoin the entire Safari club members to close ranks with me, as one family, build and make Safari club great again”, he submitted.

While delivering a lecture on “economy and good governance, the tool for national development”, the group head, Zenith bank PLC, Mr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie maintained that for a nation or state to develop, key variables like building strong institutions and ensuring the right people are elected into positions of leadership are paramount for a sustainable economy and good governance.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Amuchie described the new president of the club as a brother and a hard working entrepreneur, he pledged his support and prayed for his success.

Earlier, the President and members of Udo N’ Ihunaya Mbaise, decorated Chief Emma Ogbonna with the groups muffler, an identity which recognizes him as a patron of the group.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Prince Emeka Anyanwu congratulated Safari club and her new President whom he described as one that always stood firm on truth, fairness and justice adding that with his characteristics bestowed on Safari club, the club will flourish and yield positive impact that will be remembered and cherished.

High point of the the event was the induction of new executive and members, confinement of awards to recipient’s like, Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Sen. Athan Achonu, Dr Paschal Obi and host of other dignitaries present.