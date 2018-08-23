No Court Stopping Us From LG Election ISIEC

By Okey Alozie

Ahead of this weekend’s Local Government Election across the State, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, has claimed that no court judgment or order has been issued to them against conduct of the polls.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, Imo State, ISIEC chairman, Ethelbert Ibeabuchi stated that in contrast to the belief of many that the former elected council chairmen and councilors Governor Rochas Okorocha sacked in 2011, instituted a court case to stop them from going ahead, Ibeabuchi said there is nothing like that Rather, the aggrieved persons were only asking for payment and compensation from the government since their tenures in office have elapsed.

According to him, 14 political parties will compete for honours in the election across the 645 ISIEC wards created newly.

Giving a breakdown, the ISIEC chairman further said that the additional 44 voting units have been created for the 3523 polling centers adding that the election would be a free and fair exercise.

The ISIEC Boss disclosed that the long awaited election which was delayed by varying court process must surely take place this Saturday to bring governance to the grassroots as well as make the third-tier government function effectively especially in the rural areas.

Sir Ibeabuchi admitted that aspirants for council polls paid money for ISIEC forms but disclosed that the money was not more than necessary as speculated.

In addition, he revealed that all the political parties were informed and only those who have the capacity prepared for the Saturday’s council polls in the 3,523 polling units and 44 voting points. He further said that journalists are going to be the major observers of the election as movement of people will be restricted between 8am to 4pm on Saturday.