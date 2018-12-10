IHEDIOHA DAZZLES IN DIASPORA

The desire of the PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to become the next governor of Imo State has received a boost with citizen of the state in the Diaspora, especially those in the United States of America, buying into his project.

Ihedioha for a greater part of last week was in the United States of America to meet with Imolites on what he has to offer if given the mandate to be the number one citizen of the state come May 29, 2019.

Addressing a collection of Imolites in Washington DC on December 6,2018, Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps said that his focus to transform would be to harness the resources available to enable the state economy and job grow.

The PDP governorship candidate at a major policy speech at the prestigious National Press Club in Washington DC sponsored by Professor Eddie Oparaoji led Imo Global Alliance for Good Governance unveiled a detailed plan on how he would the Imo State economy and Jobs.

According to our International Correspondent, who also functions as the Media Director, Imo Global Alliance For Good Governance, Mr Casca Ohanele who monitored the events, lack of ability to effectively harness Imo State’s resources and not lack of it, is the cause of the economic crisis facing the state. He said “Imo is a potentially rich State, but momentarily poverty stricken and decadent due to defective governance structure and processes.

“Ours is a state of approximately 5, 530km 2 of landmass buried underneath is a huge oil and gas reserve as well as lead, calcium carbonate and zinc. Imo with an approximately 60-80 inches or 1,500mm to 2,200mm of rainfall can be considered remarkably fertile for massive agricultural production and therefore has no business with food insecurity for its approximately 4.9m people.

“Instructively, according to the 2010 UNESCO survey, more than half of its population who are above 8 years old can read and write, compared to other States with less than 15.5%. This confirms the fact that our people are not only educated but traditionally sophisticated, intelligent, enterprising, industrious and ever prepared to help government fast track development through self-help projects…”.

Continuing the former Lawmaker who represented Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala said “I must add also that a great number of our people in the diaspora are highly educated professionals, particularly in the medical, engineering, Finance and Management sectors, given the right environment. They are ever prepared to contribute tremendously to fast-track development process in the State in addition to their unimaginable goodwill to attract foreign investment. This fact is incontrovertible.

“Our inability to harness and maximize these potentials has left our State poor and completely disarticulated from the global economy and consequently, only able to currently achieve a GDP of only $18 billion, which is approximately less than 5% of Nigeria’s $375 billion GDP. All the critical sectors such as education, health, basic infrastructure, water and sanitation have equally deteriorated beyond the threshold of manageability, simply because the present government not only lacks imagination and tact but is fundamentally deficient, ignorant, directionless, lawless and apathetic.

“Consequently, also because the fundamentals of the governance structure do not inspire investors’ confidence, investors have deserted the State, businesses have closed down, unemployment and the attendant poverty are on the rise while only mortuary patronage statistics has gone up. The once Eastern Heartland and pride of the Igbo nation is lying prostrate and a shadow of the Dee Sam Mbakwe era and indeed an embarrassment to our forbearers”

Speaking further, Ihedioha added “Suffice it to say that this pervasive and rebounding challenge of bad governance in our State as a matter of fact, justifies the call for the elevation of conversations about the forthcoming elections beyond just gaining access to power but to providing leadership. I dare say that governance and leadership are not synonymous, but far apart.

“This is the background that inspired my concerns for the future and the impetus to offer myself for the service of our State. I am confident that I fully understand the times, including the level of hopelessness, frustrations and agony in our land. I have the capacity to provide the right leadership, and inspire international and domestic investor confidence in our State. I bring you hope. I am here to assure you that I am determined to bring back our State and our pride. I want you to share with me the optimism that together we can rebuild Imo and get our State once more articulated back to the global economy. This is my dream, he concluded.

Reacting, the Media Director of Imo Global Alliance for Good Governance commended the PDP candidate for being accessible to Imolites and for his vision. He assured Rt Hon Ihedioha that no stone will be left unturned in informing Imo people home and in the diaspora that the time has come to elect a man of his status who is prepared with pedigree to rebuild Imo and make it the pride of the citizens.