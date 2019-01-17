29 IKEDURU COUNCILORS ENDORSE NWOSU, DARLINTON FOR IMO GUBER, ASSEMBLY SEAT

By Orji Sampson

The 29 Elected Councilors of Ikeduru Legislative Council in the Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, has endorsed the Managing Director of Faith of Darlington Foundation, Chief. Darlington Chimezie as their sole candidate for Ikeduru state constituency seat in Imo State House of Assembly, 2019.

The group, made up the 29 Elected Council members serving as elected councilors, recently met where they passed a vote of confidence on Chief Chimezie who is vying under the platform of the Action Alliance

Arising from the meeting, they agreed that the real estate mogul has what it takes in terms of pedigree, integrity, Human capacity building and at the same time the ability and the level of competence to steer the constituency forward as its house member.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Rt Hon. Henry Osuji, the group also declared their support for the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, in the state, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

They made it clear that Nwosu was the most credible option for Imo State.

The statement partly reads: “At this time in Imo’s political history when the crave for youthful leaders with good track records to assume the reigns of power at Douglas House, we believe Ugwumba Uche Nwosu perfectly fits the bill.

“We are desirous of a new Ikeduru and a prosperous Imo State. In Chief Darlington Chimezie and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, we have seen two young men who have what it takes to make this happen”.

Therefore, we urge all sons and daughters of Ikeduru extraction to ensure that the mandate of Ikeduru State House constituency and of course the entire vote for effective representation in the state house is for and only for Chief Darlington Chimezie.