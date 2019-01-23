Tunji Adedeji

Chief Uche Nwosu, the Governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA and Immediate Past Chief of Staff (COS) Imo State Government House, Owerri has received some knocks from his kinsmen in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, over alleged relocation of the NYSC camp from its permanent site to Eziama Obire, his village.

Lamenting the deliberate under-development agenda against the clan last Sunday, the group vowed never to vote for Nwosu, who is the outgoing governor’s son in law, citing what they described as an attempt by governor Okorocha to use him to achieve his third term ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders shortly after their meeting, former chairman of the council and former Special Adviser to the Governor, Barr. Rex Anunobi, described as unfortunate the fact that Nwosu is from the Local Government and will not get their support.

He further admonished the former Chief of Staff to return the NYSC camp to the permanent site before he will get their support.

According to him, “Uche Nwosu is our younger brother but unfortunately, the father in-law, Governor Okorocha used him to perpetrate a lot of evil in Nkwerre. Okorocha wants to use Uche to achieve his third term agenda.

“But Uche took the NYSC camp we have in its original site and moved it to Eziama his village. He converted the LGA Chairman’s guest house to a hotel. ”

“This was the same guest house that has been used over the years. I was there as two time chairman and others before and after me equally used the place”.

“So the entire Nkwerre, we are supporting Senator Uzodinma and we will campaign vigorously for him. And anybody who wants to rig election will have to face us. The years of impunity is over, God has used Senator Uzodinma to liberate our people and we don’t intend to go back to Egypt” he stated.