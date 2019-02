By Okey Alozie

It is not yet uhuru for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Okigwe zone as INEC has asked for a re-run in some of the booths.

Governor Rochas Okorocha who is very much happy for the news of the cancellation of some areas in Okigwe zone has vowed not to live any stone unturned this time around.

He assured his followers that Ndubuisi Emenike who is contesting for the Senatorial position under the platform of Action Alliance AA and Chike Okafor contesting for House of Representatives under the platform of All Progressive Congress APC must win. “I cannot afford to lose the election”, Okorocha said.

Speaking further, the governor insisted that evil men cannot win him in any election.

He urged people of Okigwe zone to reciprocate to his good gesture by voting the Rescue mission team for continuity.

The governor maintained that his good work will continue to speak for the Rescue Mission adding that the days of deceiving people are gone.

Result in over 80 booths were cancelled in the last Saturday’s election in Okigwe zone. Next week contestants from all the political parties will go back to the field to stand for re-run election in Okigwe zone. Leaders of Ihitte Uboma, Ehime Mbano and Obowo are back home to mobilize people for the election in other to get good result.

INEC is said to have cancelled the affected booths due to irregularities. Feelers revealed that all is now set for the re-run election.

Chike Okafor and Ndubuisi Emenike of the Rescue Mission are back to the field to canvass for votes.

PDP candidate for Okigwe Senate Hon Ndubueze was reported have to maintained his lead in about 3 Local Government out of 6 LGAs of Okigwe zone but along the line another report said there was electoral malpractices in some areas. Moreover we gathered that there was a heavy fight in some booths which eventually led to crisis that disrupted entire the electoral process.