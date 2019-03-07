It was a joyful and wonderful occasion Saturday as all the 266 autonomous communities in Orlu received and endorsed Barr Humphrey Anumudu as Owerri/Orlu Zone consensus candidate for the Imo Governorship contest. Barr Anumudu was led in and introduced to the cheering crowd by the chairman of Orlu Elders Council Prof Francis Dike & Vice Chairman of Owerri Elder’s Council Chief Sam Obaji and representatives of Okigwe Elders. The event was at Ihioma Civic center. Introducing Barr Anumudu to the mamoth crowd of over 2000 people, Prof Dike spoke glowing of the leadership qualities of Barr Anumudu and the tremendous sacrifice Anumudu has made in 1999 & 2003 for Orlu people when he ceded the Governorship position to an Orlu son even after winning the primaries. The Vice Chairman of Owerri Elder’s Council Chief Sam Obaji thanked the chairmen of the autonomous communities for organizing such reception. He explained that Orlu Elders and Owerri Elder’s are fully behind Barr Anumudu. He further explained that Barr Anumudu is the only credible Owerri Zone candidate because he is a candidate with no encumbrances since the others have election cases in court. The crowd danced and prayed for the candidate.

Meanwhile Barrister Anumudu has expressed hope and confidence in winning the Saturday March 9, 2019 Governorship primary elections in Imo State.

Barrister Anumudu who spoke to a teeming supporters in his country home Obilubi Mbieri yesterday thanked Imo indigenes for the overwhelming support he has been receiving from them as he transverse the local governments and wards during his campaigns.

He uses the occasion to disabuse their minds on the allegation that he has stepped down his ambition pointing out that, “How can a front line contender of my person step down at this point? step down for who he querried.