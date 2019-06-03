Why IMHA Wants Ihim Probed Over House Allocations

By Onyekachi Eze

There are strong indications that the former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim would be facing the anti-graft agencies, precisely the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission, EFCC, over accounts belonging to the 8th House 3rd Assembly.

Ihim after tending resignation letter last week is said to be facing more troubles, comprising of forfeiture of his millions of naira project at Alvan quarters to original owners which they get the court verdict early last week.

Proceeding the judgment was the recent move by the outgoing lawmakers of Imo State, who demanded for a thorough account of the House aimed at analyzing and reporting each income and expenditure, or else be left to EFCC visitor.

This may also be connected to Ihim’s purportedly refusal to pay lawmakers their allocations and entitlements, with a case study to the 9 months arrears said to be owed to recalled 5 lawmakers which he vowed not to pay.

In a motion moved by the member representing Oru East State Constituency in Imo Assembly, Hon Nkenna John Nzeruo, he prayed the ex speaker to forward account of the House through a four man Adhoc committee.

The motion was tagged, ‘Re-enthronement of the sanctity and independence of the legislature in Imo State, with its preambles thus; “Whereas the legislature is one of the most prestigious institutions of Government in Nigeria and Imo State”.

“Whereas the immediate past leadership of the 8th House mortgaged the conscience of the House and therefore gagged the voice of the legislature and therefore incapacitated it”.

“Whereas the immediate past speaker of the 8th House succumbing to precarious and manipulative tendencies of the immediate past executive raped the legislature of its vibrancy and independence”.

Also presenting the motion, Nkenna said that having taking special cognizance of the fact that from 2015 to 29th May 2019, the legislature was callously demystified in the most traumatizing armless coup de’tat, and recognizing the need to appease the sacred things of the legislature and re-enthrone its sanctity and independence, hence the following prayers; “Be it resolved that immediate past leadership of the 8th House shall apologize to Imo people for stifling the mouth of democracy in Imo State for four years”.

“Be it further resolved that Rt Hon Acho Ihim, Hon Lugard Osuji, be suspended as exemplary punishment for one week”.

“Be it resolved in furtherance that the account of the House be analyzed and reports forwarded to the House through a four man Adhoc committee to be set up by the speaker”.

“Be it also resolved that every award of excellence and or Good service given to the Duo by the Government or State be retrieved with immediate effect”.