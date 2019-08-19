Kidnappers Now Target Us, Says Imo Medical Doctors

Medical practitioners in Imo State have cried out calling on security agencies to come for their protection as they have become targets of abductors.

President of the Resident Doctors Association in Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri, Dr Nwafor revealed that doctors working with the hospital are under siege as they are being kidnapped almost on weekly basis.

Dr Nwafor told the two time senator of Okigwe, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume who came visiting to the hospital that they live in danger as kidnappers go after them.

The claim of the Medical practitioners is not unconnected to the recent abduction of Dr Ukachukwu Egbuzie of the FMC who was kidnapped last week at about 8pm on IMSU road after discharging his duties at the hospital.

The medical professionals asked for assistance of security agencies.

Meanwhile, Senator Araraume, APGA governorship candidate was in the hospital to visit Mr Bright Aguguo of Umuluwe Umuduru autonomous community lsiala Mbano LGA, Imo state who has been suffering from hyper plastic goiter but could not afford the high cost of the medical bill.

Araraume Destiny Foundation, a foundation founded by senator Araraume undertook the responsibility of his medical bills to the tune of #3,000000(three million naira) which saw him undergo a major surgery at the Federal Medical center Owerri.

The successful surgery was performed by a team of Doctors led by Dr Ekwunife, Dr Ukachukwu Egbuzie and other doctors.

The success of the surgery prompted senator Araraume to pay an unscheduled visit to the hospital and to thank God for the successful surgery and recuperation of Mr Bright Aguguo.

Araraume who was moved to tears after watching patients in the hospital groan under pains, and some who have been discharged but stayed back as a result of paucity of funds to offset their hospital bills, gave out money to well over 20 patients in that ward. He promised to come back again to meet with the chief medical Director to clear the backlog of bills of patients discharged in the entire hospital who cannot afford to pay their medical bills. It was while charting with Mr Bright Agaguo that some Doctors working with the FMC Owerri met with senator Araraume in the ward 6 wing of the hospital ably led by the president of the Resident doctors Association Dr Nwafor.

In an interview with Mrs Ezinne Egbuzie, wife to the kidnapped victim, she confirmed that the kidnappers have established contact with the family and are demanding a ransom of twenty million naira. Mrs Ezinne who came close to tears while responding to questions called on senator Araraume to come to their aid.

Araraume while responding promised to use his contact to ensure that something urgent was done.

He swiftly put up a call to the commissioner of police Imo state command, and led the Doctors to the residence of the CP.