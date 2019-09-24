Live score update on the reliable resource

Just a while ago, live score update seemed fantastic. However, due to the advanced technologies development, it has become real for everyone to watch the top championships news conveniently.

One of the main mysteries of the early season in the English Premier League is performance of Tottenham. In the previous tournament, the “spurs” have kept positions among claimants upon gold medals for a long time, but then refocused on performing in the Champions League and eventually managed to become the 4th best team.

In summer, Tottenham conducted transfers for the first time within a year and a half. Moreover, the “spurs” managed to strengthen the team with really high quality players. We should mention:

• Ndombele;

• Sessegnon;

• Lo Celso.

The “spurs” midline is expected to become stronger due to this. The most important thing is that now Pochettino’s trainees have a decent sub bench. After all, last season the Argentinean specialist often had to make unexpected substitutions, which didn’t correspond to the players positions on the field.

Only Llorente is worth mentioning among the losses; however, the Spanish forward almost didn’t score for his team last season, which makes this breakup painless. Harry Kane remains the key attacking force, already having opened scores account in the new Premier League tournament.

With such a squad, Tottenham may very well challenge even the top-ranked favorites in the long run. However, it seems to be a complex task, since the team will have to play in the Champions League as well, with the fans expecting the team being as lucky as in the previous season.

Live score update of the “spurs” and their opponents games

From now on, it has become easily to view the games results in the real time mode. Due to the live score update, you can always keep abreast of the current news. Pochettino’s trainees have decently started the new season, but will Tottenham have enough of the longtime stability? So far, this question is extremely difficult to answer, which once again reminds of the fact that the team has a very complicated season ahead.

However, last year the “spurs” gained experience that should help them in crucial matchups. The newcomers spent successful seasons in their former clubs and some of them have already become an important part of the team formations of Tottenham’s Argentine couch. Anyway, the fans expect the team to demonstrate at least as good results as last time, which makes it necessary for the players to do their best in every game starting from the first round. Otherwise, the “spurs” risk missing the prizes once again.