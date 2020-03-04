Imo Roads: Imo Residents Live In Fear, As Rainy Season Approaches



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The return of rains in Imo State has sent shivers down the spines of Imolites who are scared about the state of the roads.

It would be recalled that residents of the state saw hell during last year’s rainy season as major roads in the state, especially Owerri, the capital was in comatose state.

The outgone regime of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha had started processing of fixing the roads before he was removed by the Supreme Court on January 14, 2020.

But without any of the roads getting major attention, the rainy season is gradually coming back.

The fear of the wet season was revived after a heavy down pour in the state on Tuesday evening.

Few minutes after the rain dropped, major roads were in bad shape signaling danger ahead for road users.

Trumpeta noticed that of the 31 road contracts the Ihedioha administration awarded in the brief period non has reached 70% of the project signaling danger for the residents.