Coronavirus: Imo Govt Plans Ahead For Resumption of Schools

Even as the Federal Government has dropped the idea of re-opening schools for WAEC candidate as relaxation of lockdown, the Imo State Government has commenced plans to re-open schools.

This was made known after Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting in Owerri, as plans are underway. The government will meet with stakeholders in the education sector including parents and heads of private and public schools to collectively work out the re-opening modalities in line with COVID-19 protocols. According to what Trumpeta learnt, at the end of the weekly Executive Council Meeting held at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers on Wednesday, the government agreed to set modalities in motion for the resumption of schools in Imo.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. B. T. O. Ikegwuoha was directed to interface with the stakeholders to work out the plan for a seamless resumption of schools. This may have come before the federal Govt decided to stop resumption of schools late Wednesday after the State Exco council.