NJC Hasn’t Rejected Acting Imo Chief Judge’s Nomination, Says Emperor Iwuala



A seasoned private legal professional in Imo State, Chief Emperor Iwuala, has declared untrue, claims in some quarters as reported in an Owerri based media that the Nigeria Judicial Council has rejected the confirmation of Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon Justice Ijeoma Agugua.

In a statement made available to Trumpeta, Iwuala expressed that the report is nothing but a figment of the writer’s imagination.

Said he

“For some time now, some sections of the media have been cajoled with the story that the confirmation of Hon. Justice I jeoma Agugua as the Chief Judge of Imo State was rejected by the National Judicial Council (NJC). NJC is the body that recommends for the appointment of Chief Judges. The general public is hereby notified that this information is a fabricated falsehood syndicated out of malice and should not be believed.

“Notably, NJC meets quarterly and the outcome of the meeting of the first quarter of the year did not disclose anything close this falsehood. From authoritative sources, the second meeting is yet to hold and I am hopeful that the judge in question will be recommended to the Imo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

“On the expiration of her earlier appointment by the Governor Hope Uzodinma to act as the Chief Judge of the state, I confidently state that the jurist’s tenure as Acting Chief Judge has been properly extended according to law. However, most negative stories on the judge may be the handiwork of mischievous persons who are not comfortable with the sanity the judge will bring to Imo Judiciary. “Therefore, for record purposes. Justice Agugua is still the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State and has been carrying on her functions as CJ and Chairman Imo State Judicial Service Commission effectively. Justice Agugua is an Amazon, hardworking, incorruptible, and will use her administrative acumen and experience to fight corruption and elevate Imo Judiciary to an enviable height. Therefore, the public should disregard the falsehood while the press is enjoined to always verify any of such stories before publication.