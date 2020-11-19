Deputy Speaker, Amara, Heartland GM, Others to Grace Imo Angels FC Unveiling ..Backs Move to Empower “The Girl Child”

Baring any late minute changes, the Imo State Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu has promised to support and attend the forthcoming unveiling/public presentation of Imo Angels which comes up on Saturday November 28, 2020 at the City Secondary School field along wetheral road by 10am.

Addressing the management team of the newly formed Imo Angels FC which is an offshoot of Jenny Uzo Foundations ambition to help empower the girl child through sports, Rt Hon Amara lauded the wonderful venture which he observed is in line with the cardinal points of the “Shared Prosperity” government of Sen Hope Uzodinma especially for the youths and pledged to grace the unveiling with the Commissioner for Sports, Youth and Social Development, Hon Dan Ogu as well as the General Manager of Heartland FC, Hon Ifeanyi Chukwudi and the Lawmaker for Njaba State Constituency, Hon Uju Onwudiwe among others.

Earlier, the President of Imo Angels FC, Lady Jenny Anusiem who was in the company of the clubs General Manager, Mr Chuks Dike, Lady Anyanwu Constance Ijeoma among others explained why she decided to float the club.

She said the morning desire to discover talented young female footballers who are vulnerable and give them a platform to become responsible and independent citizens in the society.

Lady Anusiem noted that over the years, Imolites such as Desire Oparanozie, Perpetual Nkwocha, Eucheria Uche, Maureen Madu and even the present Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie have represented Nigeria at the international competitions including the FIFA females world cup excelling while many are currently playing for various clubs across the country including Rivers Angels, Abia Angels, Ibom, Sunshine Queens, Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens and many others but that the state seems to be lacking behind even when they are the goose that lays the golden eggs.

The Imo Angels Boss assured that with the right kind of support that her management has what takes to ensure that the team challenges favourably with the best teams in the nation even winning laurels.