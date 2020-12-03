Finally Govt Fixes Date For Common Entrance Examination

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government has finally fixed date for entrance examination into Secondary Schools and First School Leaving Certificate Examination.

A source from Government House Owerri revealed that the Examination for first school leaving certificate and common entrance will take place on the 7th and 8th of December respectively while that of Junior WAEC will come thereafter.

It was alleged that those in the examination development centre are the major cause for the delay in taking the exams.

Before now, the examination development centre and other parties involved in the conduct of the examinations in Imo State collects millions of naira and such huge sum of money could not come again as a result Treasury Single Account TSA which Government has adopted in order to checkmate fraud. Those at the Exams development centre decided to frustrate the system. It was alleged that the committed a lot blunder which eventually caused the delay in conducting the exams.

We gathered that in the past years, those at the Exams Development Centre got involved in sharp practices and when the new Commissioner for Education Prof BTO Ikeagwuoha came, he blocked all financial loopholes through which they syphoned money and the officers there became very unhappy.

Even uptil now the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma has not released any money for the exams but the Education Commissioner is doing everything possible as we gathered to see that the entrance exams take place so that by January 2021, Imo State secondary school will get new students in JSS1 and SS1.

It could be recalled that uptil now Imo public schools do not have JSS1 and SS1. Trumpeta newspaper on Tuesday wrote about this and few days after government fixed dates for the exams. The teachers are now directed to get the school children prepared for the exams.