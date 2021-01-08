Yuletide Games* : *Ozor, Jumbo to Empower 22 Mgbala-Agwa Footballers*

Following the successful conclusion of the 2020/21 Mgbala Agwa Unity Football Competition which ended last Monday January 4, 2021 at the Alaoma Primary School Field “Old Trafford” Arena, more positives has continued to trail the well organised tournament.

Donors of the competition described as arguably the best organised Yuletide tournament East of the Niger, Mr Nduka Ozor and Dr Collins Ugo ‘Jumbo’ have vowed to use sports particularly football to empower youths of the area who are talented.

Keeping to their promise and in line with their dream for Mgbala Agwa youths, 22 talented players who were carefully selected from the 11 teams that took part in the competition by football scouts including Heartland FC Chief Scouting Officer, Mobi Oparaku and ex -footballer, Mr Chuks Dike have been penciled down to be sponsored to any level they are will to take their talents in football including playing as professional players in Nigeria and abroad.

Speaking shortly after the final which was won by Kpokirikpo Village who defeated Umuesoegbelu 1-0, Mr Ozor and Dr Jumbo assured that they are willing to use their resources to ensure that those who continue to impress the football agents they will be bringing to any level.

They said the scouts will soon be inviting the selected players to Owerri for further engagements and that plans to equally form a football club that can compete in this years Aiteo Cup and State League is in already in the pipe line.

In his remark, the Traditional Ruler of Mgbala Agwa Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Blaise Ubah “Oluoha 1 of Mgbala” praised the donors for keeping the community’s flag high reiterating that Mgbala has always been and will continue to be a progressive and peace loving community as he congratulated the winners and the other teams for maintaining peace and order during the competition.

He however advised the selected players to shun every social vices that may hinder them from succeeding in their choosing career urging them to always be worthy ambassadors of Mgbala where ever they go.

The players who were penciled down include;

Chukwuma Arugbuo, Smart Ochuka, Uzoma Chidiebere(Goalkeeper), Chibueze Ochuka, Chinedu Orji (Most Valuable Player), Chinoso Osuji, Goodluck Ochuka, Chinecherem Ochuka, Ihetu Otito, Tochi Iduu, Chimaobi Bekee, Miracle Mbaeri, Arinze Nwakauche, Peter Favour, Onuegbu Ikenna (Goalkeeper), Buchi Emesurum, Promise Azubuike, Emeka Osita, Eluwa Chijioke, Chukwuebuka Nwaoko, Daniel Ubawuike and Alozie Chibuzor (Best Goalkeeper).