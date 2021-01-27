Zanders TV/FM Partners Imo Angels FC to Promote Girl Child Empowerment

Few days to the commencement of activities of Imo Angels FC Owerri, the Chief Executive Officer CEO, of Zanders TV & FM, Chief Kennedy Zanders has partnered the new female side for the empowerment of the girl child.

Chief Zanders who is a guru in Communication industry made this known to Trumpeta Sports Desk shortly after he was unveiled as one of the Super Supporters of Imo Angels FC by the club Chairman, Lady Jenny Anusiem.

The Communication expert who in the past also ran a football competition for all the Communities in Owerri West LGA that produced the likes of Chidiebere Ajoku (now with Heartland FC) said his media outfit is open to run all activities of Imo Angels free of charge saying its his own little way of helping the wonderful course of impacting positively to humanity especially as it effects the girl child in the state.

On her appreciation remark, Lady Anusiem who described Chief Zanders as a humanitarian father also used the opportunity to call on other spirited Sons and Daughters of Imo State including those in diaspora and corporate organisations to learned their support to the mission and vision of Imo Angels FC which is to use sports particularly football to impact positively to the girl child.