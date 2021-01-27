Okorocha Worst Governor Imo Had Since 1976 – Says Uzodinma

Tunji Adedeji

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has described the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha’s Government as an unmitigated disaster and the worst since Imo State was created in 1976.

Speaking through the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba who was reacting to Okorocha’s statement on the invasion of a warehouse by government agents recently, the governor accused his predecessor of squandering the state resources within the eight years he held sway as the governor of the state.

He queried, “What is he going to teach Uzodinma, how to loot the state? How to build China roads? How to convert Government University to personal property? Or how to run familitocracy? You cannot give what you don’t have.”

According to him “It was not a surprise that a judicial commission of inquiry indicted him over a ₦106 billion contract sum that disappeared into thin air right under his watch.”

“It is only a man who the gods have destined for self-destruction that can be oblivious of the real and imminent danger of a possible prison room ahead of him and the subsequent political extinction therein.”

For a man that his hands are filled with a stinking shameful past to be boasting of non-existing popularity confirms that he is shameless and irredeemable.

“Okorocha would have long been a candidate for jail if not for the fact that the government wants to follow due process to the letter.”

He said it was unfortunate that the former governor had not come to terms with the fact that Imo people wanted him to be thrown into jail for his atrocities in office for eight years.

He said, “Those whose lands were forcibly taken by Okorocha are angry that the present government is yet to prosecute the former governor.

“The government was following due process in recovering the land and other government property from Okorocha.”

“Projects being demolished constituted risk to the lives of Imo people because of their substandard nature and failure to adhere to stipulated guidelines.

“The state was riddled with failed roads and abandoned projects for which full contract sums were paid, yet not completed.

“We debunked the insinuation that nothing was found on the said warehouse. People who could loot cutlery belonging to Concord Hotel were capable of anything.”

Uzodinma said since he defeated Okorocha in the APC primary and the main election, there was no doubt as to who is more popular.

Said he, “Hiring a crowd to attend the solemn burial of a bishop was not only childish but irreverent. The same rented crowd fought over the paltry fee they were paid in public glare.”