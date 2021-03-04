Uwajumogu Family In Fresh Mourning, As Senator’s Daughter Dies

Palpable fear has again gripped members of the family of late Senator Ben Uwajumogu over the renewed deaths in the household.

Barely a year after the Senator who represented Okigwe Zone was interred and six months after one of his close aides died in mysterious circumstances, the second daughter,

Chidinma Jasmine Uwajumogu has reportedly met her untimely death.

Unfortunately, the late young woman was waiting to write her final Bar Examination at the Law school Lagos before death struck.

The demise has again raised caution among the family following the manner she died. Though the family is yet to speak on circumstances leading to her exit, but sources close to the family said that everyone is not only in shock to speak but scared about the latest sad development.

Trumpeta further learnt that she battled a prevalent disease but survived since last three weeks before her sudden death.

It was gathered that the family is worried over the spate of deaths within a year and is painfully in sorrow.