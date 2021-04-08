Invitation of Military: Ohaneze Chides Uzodinma, Accuses Imo Governor of Anti Igbo Agenda



The recent disturbance in Imo State has prompted Igbo groups to take on the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has hit Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, accusing him of engaging in actions that would truncate the quest for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

OYC’s claims are hinged on the worsening security situation in Imo State which has led to daring attacks on security formations in the State.

According to a report Trumpeta got online, President-General of the Igbo youth group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said Uzodinma was playing a script by those opposed to the Igbo presidency project.

In a statement on Wednesday, Okwu said, “we have a governor who has refused to learn from history, who has refused to learn that violent approach does not work in all circumstances.

“When he invited the military to Orlu we cautioned him but he was not ready to listen to anybody, now he is reaping the benefit of that singular action.

“All his actions since he became Governor of Imo State have been anti-Igbo, it has been clear from the blast of whistle that he is serving the interest of anti-Igbo elements and the ultimate aim is to make sure that an Igbo man does not become president in 2023.

“Up till this moment, rather than seek a peaceful solution to this logjam, he is still talking about use of brute force. At no time in Igbo land have we witnessed this level of carnage and what this calls for is a round table discussion. The governor and not any other person should be held responsible.

“It is still not late for Governor Uzodinma to retrace his steps and apologize to the Orlu people and indeed Ndigbo for that genocidal act. This will go a long way in assuaging the feelings of the people.”

He appealed to Nigerians not to have a double mind on the Igbo presidency project “as Ndigbo remain deeply committed to the true unity of the country. There is no auspicious time more than now for the realization of this project. In fact, the future of Nigerian depends on it and Uzodinma’s likes should not be allowed to succeed with their spoiler’s game.”