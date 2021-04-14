My EFCC Invitation In Order – Says Ex Okorocha

Tunji Adedeji

Following his Tuesday’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Orlu Senatorial District , has affirmed that there is nothing wrong if invited by the EFCC to Clarify on matters already in Courts.

Okorocha who served two terms, as governor of the state between 2011 and 2019, was invited on Tuesday over alleged corruption allegation petitioned to the EFCC by Imo State Government.

The former governor, who confirmed the reported invitation through a release signed by Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, Special Adviser on Media said ,”i have no reason to complain about the invitation of today.”

” If the EFCC has decided to invite me for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.”

“The truth is that, Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after his exit as governor, Imo State Government wrote Petitions upon Petitions against him.”

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.”

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo, have been pendent in various Courts of the land.”

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would continue with the Cases already in Courts.”

“But to us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding Citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts. EFCC is not a slaughter House, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such. “