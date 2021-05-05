Tragedy in Imo As Collapsed Wall Kills Two Uzodinma Names Prof Dozie Vice Chancellor, Kingsley Mbadiwe University, Ogboko



By Stevenie Michaels

Two workers were on Tuesday killed, after a wall at a building under construction on Njemanze Street, Owerri, Municipal collapsed.

The wall also injured another worker who is said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Trumpeta gathered that foundation work was ongoing at the site when the wall of the building caved in, trapping the workers, whose identities could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.

It was gathered that the foundation for the three storey building was being dug near the old fence, thereby exposing the foundation of the fence, which collapsed on the workers.

The deceased, according to eyewitnesses, were brought out of the debris dead, while the other one was rescued with varying degrees of injuries.

Residents of the area were said to have thronged the scene to help in rescuing the injured victim under the debris.

One of the rescuers from Amawom village, Owerri, who gave his name as Chikodi Anyawu, told our reporter that the structure was at the foundation stage.

He said, “You know this was an old building before it was demolished last week to give way for a more modern building.

“But the fence, which was equally old had to collapse as the foundation of the new house affected it.

“The victims have dug the foundation up to five feet very close to the fence, They were now mixing concrete when part of the fence caved in on them”, he said.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police command, Orlando Ikeokwu was yet to make comments as he didn’t pick his calls