Attack On Owerri Prisons, Police Headquater: Uzodinma Yet To Name Culprits After Alarm On Would-be Suspects



One month after dare devil Hoodlums stormed Imo State capital, Owerri released Prisoners, ransacked the State Police Headquarters and committed arson by setting some buildings and vehicles on fire, the state is yet to make open the perpetrators and their supporters.

Immediately after the incident which shook the State on Easter Monday, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma had assured Imo people that those who committed the offence, and their sponsores would be unveiled and prosecuted.

Majority of Imo people who spoke to Trumpeta Newspaper expressed that they would be happy to see the Government roll out the names of those who participated or abated the invasion of the State, so as to serve as deterrent to others.

However, Governor Uzodinma in many fora had maintained that his administration was already writing the names of the perpetrators which would be soon made public.

Even the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola said that when the list is released, Nigerians will be shocked.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt from security sources that those suspected to be have participated in the various acts of security breaches in the State are being trailed, even as those nabbed are being interrogated for more information.

However, Imo people are eager to see the list of those involved as the citizens see the act as treason against the people of the State.

“We want to see and hear the names of all those involved in this matter, so that the masses will be rest assured that they have been captured so that Imo people can go on with their lives as usual” Dr Raphael Nwachukwu told Trumpeta.

Already, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, had repeatedly said that the invasion of Imo which has caused tension was sponsored by disgruntled politicians.

But despite the allegation from the Governor, Imo people still want a result of the incident, investigated by experts, devoid of political leanings, as whoever was involved in the rampage must face the music.

“Hoodlums or unknown Gunmen, or whatever you call them cannot invade Imo State, burn the House of our Governor just like that. We want to know those that did it” Barr Ambrose Onyeka told Trumpeta.