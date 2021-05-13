Ex-Imo D.Gov, Ada Okwuonu Bounced Back, Heads IMSUBEB .As Govt Inaugurates New Board, Commissions



A former Deputy Governor in Imo State, Dr Mrs Ada Okwuonu has been appointed the chairman of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, (IMSUBEB) by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Other Commissions whose Boards were appointed include Civil Service Commission with Mrs Julie Onyekwu as chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Service (IIRS) has Chief Emeka Uchegbulam as chairman, while Imo Local Government Service Commission has Mrs Rosemary Izuogu as chairman.

In a release signed by the Secretary to the Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, it said that Gov Uzodinma charged the appointees to dedicate themselves to the service of Imo State.