Plot To Remove Nlemigbo As APC Chairman Thickens

But for the unrest and shaking stability in Imo, a subtle plan by a section of the party in Imo State chapter, the chairman, Prince Marcon Nlemigbo would have been removed.

Irrespective of the status of APC as the ruling party at the State and national levels, disagreement over who is incharge has eroded the unity of purpose in the party.

Recall that before the National caretaker committee came into office, the leadership of the party is under contest between those of the Coalition/ Camp Hope forces and the Rochas Okorocha backed Agburu (Rescue Mission) political family.

The ouster of the Okorocha group has created intra party crisis where leaders in the party are not happy with Nlemigbo.

Trumpeta learnt that majority of those in the State chapter of the party are not comfortable with the leadership style of Nlemigbo, especially core executives members working with him.

Information has it that some of his colleagues in the party office are allegedly working underground with forces opposed to Nlemigbo to bring him down.

This newspaper further gathered that the plot to remove him led to the clamour for an Okigwe person to succeed him in the next congress of the party.

Trumpeta had earlier revealed of concerted efforts of some Okigwe APC leaders working in partnership with those opposed to him at the state level. The Okigwe Zone slot is specifically designed to ensure Nlemigbo, from Imo State doesn’t smell the position again. Efforts to reach the APC chairman on this matter proved abortive as his phone was out of service when called.