Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema Socio-Economic Development Initiative Appeals For Commissioning, Opening Skill Acquisition Centre, Niger Delta Ministry Built in Egbema

By Choma Nkama

A socio-political organization, the Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema socio-Economic Development Initiative, has raised concern over the static nature of the ultra modern skills acquisition centre, the Niger Delta Ministry built at Egbema.

The group, on behalf of the good people of Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema, who are the oil producing communities in Imo State, while thanking the Niger Delta Ministry for the project, appeals for the commissioning of the location to enable it be put into use for the good of the society.

According to a statement signed by Sir (Dr) Mike M Okiro, Rtd IGP and Ogbuagu (Hon) Dr Walter Uzowunne, National Leader and Chairman respectively, the centre if commissioned and put into use will be better for the government and the community adding that it will help in keeping the youths busy as well as “forestall them from cultism, banditry and other vices”.

The group further promised to partner with government and its agencies for a smooth take off of the centre.

On Tuesday, the Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema Socio-Economic Development Initiative after a meeting at the Obiakpu, Egbema residence of the national leader and former IGP on the way forward, revealed that the Niger Delta Ministry awarded the contract for the establishment of a skills acquisition centre in Egbema, which has been completed.

Speaking to newsmen, Okiro said that the centre which has been completed is yet to commissioned. He said that the commissioning would add value to the lives of youths in the community.

The retired IGP said that the present state of the completed centre if not utilized now and put into use might be open to vandals who would damage and loot precious items kept in the premises.

The PRO of the group, Hon Cas Henry Ogbuka joined to drum support for the commissioning and possible opening of the centre for the good of the people.