Cllr. Anna Mbachu Returns Deputy Chair, Council of Igbo Communities, UK

By: Tochi Onyeubi

First female Mayor of Igbo descent in London and seasoned politician, Cllr. Anna Mbachu Ogbuebile has reemerged deputy Leader of the Council of Igbo Communities in the United Kingdom and Ireland in a keenly contested election on the 16th of October, 2021.

Recall that she was first elected deputy Leader of the Council in 2018 alongside the Leader of the Council, Chief Barrister Alex C. Ezemakam Akajiugo and other officers.

Speaking with Trumpeta shortly after her election, the elated Deputy Leader Cllr. Mbachu-Ogbuebile who said she was honoured to be reelected, said she was not expecting it.

As part of measures to push the organization forward, she promised to work with the leadership of the council to ensure that issues and conflicts are resolved amicable in Igbo communities in UK using the peace initiative document that was launched in 2019.

The Leader of the Council, Chief Barrister Alex C. Ezemakam congratulating incoming officers, while appreciating efforts of the outgoing officers, said they were excited about the opportunities the new team will pursue in the promotion of the interest of the Igbo organisations in the UK and worldwide.

Giving a brief of the organization, the Chairman said, the Council of Igbo Communities, CIC UK is an umbrella organisation founded in 1991 by Igbo elders in the UK, to act as an umbrella organization for other Igbo groups, town unions, women association, clubs and all entities representing Ndigbo and their welfare in the United Kingdom.

According to him, CIC UK functions as a regulatory body, that ensures other organization representing Ndi-Igbo in the UK follow a minimum standard of best practice to ensure the harmony of Igbo communities within the country. He also confirmed that CIC UK is a registered charity under in the United Kingdom.

Chief Ezemakam noted that, some of these standards are laid down in the Peace and Harmony booklet produced by CIC UK in conjunction with other leading organisations in the UK

He further informed that, CIC UK engages also in promoting inward investment into ala Igbo by encouraging investors from all over Europe to choose South East Nigeria as their preferred investment destinations in areas ⁸of commerce, agriculture,technology and many other areas.

The congress also organizes investment summits to showcase opportunities in Igbo land to investors.