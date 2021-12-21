Akarachi’s Partnership With Heartland Rekindles Hope For Success

There was joy and happiness in the footballing fraternity especially for the fans of Heartland FC over the weekend following the healthy partnership struck between the State owned club and Akarachi Foundations.

The partnership which is part the conscious effort of Engr Akarachi Amadi, President of Akarachi Foundations & The Integrity Group Initiative IGI, to support the programmes of His Excellency, the Governor of Imo state, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma in bringing development to our youths as well as attracting investors into the state through sports.

This was made known to newsmen over the weekend during the official unveiling of Heartland FC new playing and outing kits for the 2021/22 season as well as the presentation of the new recruited players ahead of the teams first NPFL encounter which held last Sunday against Nasarawa United were they gallantly drew with their opponents from Lafia 3-3.

Engr Akarachi who’s foundation is also bankrolling the second edition of the *Akarachi Mbaike Unity Football Competition* for all the 24 Wards in Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Federal Constituency expressed during the unveiling at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri on Saturday that his foundation in its bid to support the Shared Prosperity administration to Recover, Reconstruct and Rehabilitate Imo is determined to work with the management of Heartland FC and the authorities in charge of the club to help then regain their lost glory both in the league and at the continent.

This epoch making event was witnessed by Imo State House of Assembly Speaker and his Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe and Rt. Hon. Amara Anyawu respectively. Other dignitaries are Hon. Chiagoziem Nwaneri, IMH Chief Whip, House Majority Leader, Hon. Kanayo Onyemachi and many others.