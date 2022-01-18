New Youth Chairman, Ambassador Anoruo Assures Umuakali Naze Of Quality Leadership .As New Exco Takes Oath of Office

The newly elected chairman of Umuakali Naze, Owerri North LGA youth Leader Ambassador Kenneth Anoruo has given an indication that people of the area, especially the youths have cause to witness happy days ahead as he has sworn to act in a manner for the benefit of the people.

It was pomp and pageantry at Umuanyahu Umuakali Naze on Saturday January 15, 2022 as the Anoruo led exco was inaugurated and took oath of office.

Recall that on the 8th of January 2022, Ambassador Anoruo was elected alongside other officials in a free and fair contest.

Speaking after he was sworn in as witnessed by the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Francis Obiakona Ugorji and the SSA to the governor of Imo State on public Enlightment, Hon Stanford Arinze Nwokedi who was the chairman of the occasion, and councilor for the Naze ward, Chief Lambert Nze, among others, Anoruo said that he is turbo charged to change the narratives of youth activities in the area.

According to him, the election that brought him and others to power is a rebirth of time for Umuanyahu Umuakali Youth Association.

Said he “today I want to reassure you my people that Osi-ta-ri mna wu aha mmanu, because a day begins a story. My administration will store our best possible to attract development projects which will be of good development to our community at large. I am not that kind of youth who always ask what government has done for us rather I am a youth who always ask for what I can do to support the government”.

Ambassador Anoruo further assured the people of Umuakali Naze that new developmental strides shall be witnessed while asking for their support in all ramifications.

“I want to plead for your unanimous support including the abroad members in other to assist us make way for our road project at hand. I started this road project as Interim Chairman which has been my first point agenda and I believe that it will be achieved” he added.

In his speech Eze Ugorji admonished the youths to be of good behavour and cooperate in the growth of entire Naze.

Chairman of the occasion, Hon Nwokedi, requested the new youth excos to work in accordance to the dreams of the 3R government of Governor Hope Uzodinma adding that the present administration in Imo means well for the people.

Apart from Ambassador Anoruo who was sworn as Chairman, others inaugurated are Chukwuemeka Nzeh -Vice Chairman, Franklin Nzeh-Secretary, Chinedu Osuji-Treasurer, Onyenobi Daniel Negre-Financial Secretary, Chinedu Uche- Provost, Noel Afokwalam-PRO, Chiemna Anuweke-PRO 2, Ifeanyi Ahumibe-Welfare Officer.