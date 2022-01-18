Gunmen Behead One, Display Body Part in Community School Premises

The insecurity situation in Imo especially in the Orlu zone area of the state has refused to go away following another carnage act by suspected gunmen in Njaba over the weekend.

Trumpeta learnt that the people of Eziuba Ubudom in Njaba local government area were thrown into fear following the beheading of one Nnoruoka Onyeokwu, a 65 years old man by yet to be identified gunmen.

According to reports, Onyeokwu whose head was displayed at the State Primary School, Ubudom Atta, was abducted from his house by gunmen on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, the Interim Management Committee, IMC Chairman of Njaba local government area, Mr. Emeka Iheanacho told reporters, it was regrettable.

He said Gov Hope Uzodinma was doing everything possible to curtail the spate of attacks in the area.

The IMC chairman said, ” This is a sensitive matter and I will not like to say more because the security operatives are on top of the situation.

He assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book soonest.

A community source who pleaded anonymity said no one knew the abductors or the reason for beheading the slain Onyeokwu.

Njaba, one of the councils that make up Imo West (Orlu) senatorial zone had since 2021 been under siege by gunmen, including the murder of two traditional rulers while they were attending a meeting at the council headquarters in Nnennasa.

Recall that a traditional ruler, Eze Edwin Azike, was equally kidnapped in his community on December 8, 2021 and his corpse dumped at the market square the next day.

However, efforts to get the reaction of the Police spokesperson for the state, Michael Abattam on the matter proved abortive as he requested time to confirm the development.