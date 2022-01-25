Kemdi Opara Marks Birthday, Unveils Youth Empowerment Programme

It was a day of glamour and entertainment as popular Nollywood actors, actresses and comedians joined US based philanthropist, business mogul and politician, High Chief Dr Kemdi Chino Opara, the CEO/ Founder of the Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation (KCOF), as he celebrated his birthday at his country home in Obazu, Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

The event which had the unveiling/launching of his Nollywood movie entitled “Ebube” was characterized by lots of funfare and side attractions with the likes of Shama Melody, an Owerri based Bongo highlife artiste performing alongside upcoming gospel artistes like Onyinyechi Favour and Ada Akubuo, and several comedians who thrilled the audience.

Beyond marking his birthday, the successful entrepreneur hinted on his achievements while revealing that the movie “Ebube” will be premiered in cinemas across Nigeria and viewed on broadcast stations respectively.

Dr. Opara, through his Foundation has being discovering fresh talents within and outside Owerri, as well as providing unique opportunities for youths interested in making a career of their talents, thus his idea of not feeding them fish but teaching them how to fish.

The Managing Director of DMItv, Chris Oge Kalu, who led other Nollywood actors and actresses to the occasion was full of gratitude to the celebrant for giving the youths the opportunity to showcase their talents and prayed God grant Dr. Kemdi Opara good health and long life while wishing him victory in his political aspiration.

The Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation is solely about humanitarian ventures, geared towards youth development, helping people gain financial independence and achieve self sustainability and this is the motivation behind High Chief Opara’s aspiration to run for the Senate.

Other highlights of the occasion were the presentation of a birthday card to the celebrant by the Zonal Coordinators of Kemdi Chino Opara Political Campaign Organization, the cutting of his birthday cake and the ceremony of adding another feather to his traditional cap, signalling strength and authority.

The event was well attended by dignitaries from all walks of life to mention a few are Chief (Sir) Louis Opara, Chief Oliver Egejuru, Prince Lemmy Akakem, Barr. Sylvester Ihekanwa, Amaechi Muonagor, HRH. Eze Possible Uche Austin, HRH. Eze Godwin Ejiogu, Amb. Charles Nwarache, TT Temple, Prof. Jamchike Adiele, Chief Kingsley Asinobi, Charlie Brown Ike, Chief Paul Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Chinyere Ogekalu, Geraldine Asoluka among others.