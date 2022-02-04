Revealed: Why EFCC Wants Okorocha In Jail, As Ex Gov Runs To Buhari For Rescue

Monday, the last day of January 2022 would appear as a bad day for Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha, former governor of Imo State who represents Imo West in the National Assembly got what supposed to be his best day marred by the EFCC.

An anticlimax of his ambition to rule Nigeria was witnessed on the said day as moments he ended his world press conference to brief the world about intention to govern Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was amending charges filed against him.

According to the anti graft body, the former governor is in trouble as he has to answer case related to N2.9bn alleged fraud act.

Trumpeta recalls that this is not the first time EFCC is after Okorocha since he became a figure in the public scene. But the N2.9b querry came quick after his Presidential declaration.

Findings by this newspaper reveal that after initiating several cases to send him to jail, this one may be targeted at putting him behind bars at the end of the trial.

EFCC’s push against Okorocha commenced while he was in office before the latest 17 count charges filed on Monday at the Federal High Court, Abuja where he was accused to have conspired to steal N2.9billion public fund.

While in office, EFCC arrested some appointed officials working for the former governor. The member Representing Okigwe South Fed Constituency, Hon Chike Okafor was once arrested by the EFCC during his days as Finance Commissioner same for account officials in Govt House, Owerri in 2019.

Few months after Okorocha left office, his travails in the hands of EFCC doubled. He was grilled by the anti graft body after tracing some properties to him.

Trumpeta findings revealed that EFCC is after him for alleged connivance with five companies and a top APC chieftain to divert the fund.

The online document further showed that among the defendants were; Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

While Okorocha successfully scaled the 2019 political tussle to clinch the Orlu Zone senate ticket, his co-accused, Mr. Nyerere, was the APC governorship candidate in the 2015 Abia State election and currently serves as a commissioner at the National Pension Commission.

It’s alleged that Nyerere features in all the 17 charges and is accused of conspiring with Owelle Okorocha to siphon N2.9 billion belonging to Imo State and local government areas in the state in contravention of the Money Laundering Act 2011.

According to reports monitored online showed he owns or controls three of the charged companies, namely Consolid, Pramif, and Legend World, all registered in Abuja.

It reads, “According to the EFCC charges, the stolen funds were diverted between October 2014 and February 2016 from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project accounts”.

Timeline of the alleged diversions goes thus;

“February 11, 2014: N67,500,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited.

“August 28, 2014: N486,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited.

“October 14, 2014: N900,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Naphtali International Limited.

“August 4, 2015: N279,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Naphtali International Limited.

“February 10, 2016: N243,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Consolid Projects Consulting Limited.

“February 10, 2016: N200,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Consolid Projects Consulting Limited.

“February 10, 2016: N243,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Pramif International Limited.

“February 11, 2016: N243,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited.

“February 12, 2016: 243,000,000 – conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Legend World Concepts Limited”.

Meanwhile, Okorocha was spotted in the villa to have audience with Buhari.

Feelers are that he rushed to the President to evade EFCC persecution as he was reported to have told the Presidency that there is an existing court order restraining the EFCC from prosecuting him, hence President Buhari should restrain his persecutors.