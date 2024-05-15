Medical Expert, Dr Lugard Proffers Solution To Stroke, Breast Cancer, Diabetics, Prostrate Cure  

By Amaechi Chidinma

A renowned health expert In Imo State , Medical Director Lugard Natural Clinic located at #21 Umuonyeali Mbieri Road in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state Dr Lugard .Amakiri Jonah , has through his series of research work on natural medicine Discovered a historic breakthrough in the cure for aged long ailments viz: Breast cancer , Diabetics , Stroke and Prostrate diseases.

In a chat with newsmen at his office , in the capital city of Owerri, the youthful looking I’m state born , Medical health expert Dr. Lugard a.k.a Sickness destroyer , who hail from Umuahi , Obi Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area , disclosed that the wonderful drugs for the cure of the diseases , cures the patient within a space of 90days .

On the reason he embarked on the research , he said ” I embarked on the research because a lot of people complained that the diseases had no cure , so I went into deep research in collaboration with foreign firms in India and United States of America , the drugs are NAFDAC certified , I want to assist in reducing the number of death in Nigeria ” he expressed .

Speaking further , Dr Lugard hinted that in Nigeria alone more than 2 million people suffer from the various diseases, he maintained that he spent about 8 months to come up with the curative drugs which have different constituents that can effectively eliminate the various diseases among which he mentioned the Neem oil that neutralizes chemical acid in the human body , Alka force that neutralizes abnormal illness, by removing both red and white blood cells and other medications.

Dr Lugard Said ” patients are giving testimonies that my drugs are working, my drugs cure for 90 days “, he pleaded with the Government both at the Federal and State levels to invest more on the health sector , he frowned at the alarming number of deaths in Nigeria , he said “People don’t have money to take care of their health , if the Government can help , it will save our land

Dr. Lugard seized the platform to enjoin citizens with, prostrate diseases, breast cancer, Diabetics, stroke and related illnesses, to avail themselves the opportunity and visit his health facility at Lugard Natural Clinic No 21 Umuonyeali Mbieri Road off Akwakuma junction for their hundred percent cure or call 08066766123 for guidance.

Lugard Natural Clinic, a leading health facility, has tandby therapeutic equipments with 24 hours services,