Give Uzodinma A Chance- To Make Imo Better, Says Nwanaforo

Business mogul and politician of Ideato South origin, Chief Victor Nwanaforo has asked people of Imo to give the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma a chance to restructure the state.

Nwanaforo of Disney Hotels fame disclosed that Uzodinma’s coming into power as governor of the state remains one of the best things that has happened to the people of the state.

He stated that judging from what the governor has done so far, Imolites need to complement Uzodinma’s efforts by allowing him concentrate in governance.

According to Nwanaforo, the governor has gone into areas that touch the people. He said that in the course of Uzodinma’s people oriented governance, essential sectors of the socio-economic development is being touched for the good of the people.

Nwanaforo requested the masses to join the governor in the crusade against insecurity in the state as residents would be the greatest beneficiaries of the 3R government.

Speaking further on what Uzodinma has in stock for the people, Nwanaforo disclosed that if given the desired support, Imo will be an Eldorado in the years to come.