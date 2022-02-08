Erasmus Onuh On 2nd Missionary Journey To Heartland ..As Team Hosts Gombe UTD Tomorrow

Few hours after confirming the departure of Coach Hassan Abdallah as their Technical Adviser, the management of Heartland FC made an immediate replacement with a former gaffer, Erasmus Onuh.

Onuh who was with the team couples of years back makes his second missionary journey with the Naze Millionaires as the replacement of embattled Abdallah whom the club claim resigned from his position after a spate of bad results that has left the club languishing at the rock bottom of the log.

In a release made available Trumpeta sports desk by the club’s Media Director,

Solomon Onu, the former ABS gaffer had since resumed duties as the Technical Adviser of the Owerri based NPFL side.

His first assignment will be against Gone United on Wednesday February 9, 2022 @ Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri.

The former ABS tactician is expected to lead the “Scientific Boys” as Heartland FC are known out of the relegation zone were they are currently place 19tg on the log with 7points from a possible 30 from 10 games.

He is well regarded by the clubs management following what they described as his rich resume;

“Heartland FC of Owerri has engaged the services of Coach Erasmus Onuh as Technical Adviser.

“Erasmus arrives with a rich resume , having handled ABS ,Jigawa Golden Stars , Sunshine Stars ,Niger Tornadoes , Heartland FC and the Home based Super Eagles

“Coach Onuh first had an affair with Heartland in 2014 and left the club in the 3rd position .He is expected to bring his repertoire of experience to bear on the team