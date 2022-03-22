IPOB Denies Attack On Obiozor’s House

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday, condemned the burning of the country home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

IPOB distanced its members and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, from the attack on the building.

Obiozor’s country home in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State was razed down by some unknown gunmen.

The gunmen used Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, and petrol bombs to raze down the building.

Reacting, IPOB warned that those targeting Obiozor are treading on dangerous ground.

In a statement, Emma Powerful, spokesman of the group, said: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, totally condemn the burning of the house of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohanaeze. This barbaric act is shameful and disgraceful to Ndigbo.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that criminals behind this cowardly act are those against the liberation of Biafra and the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu so as to create the wrong impression that Biafra agitators are violent.

“Those behind this evil act have nothing to do with IPOB, ESN or Biafra agitation. They are sponsored criminals and must be made to face the consequences of their actions.

“We don’t consider Professor Obiozor an enemy of IPOB and Biafra struggle. So, anybody targeting him is treading on dangerous ground. He has done nothing to deserve such devilish and wicked attack.

“IPOB M.Branch unit will stop at nothing in unravelling those behind this dastardly attack.”

IPOB also accused wicked politicians of recruiting criminals to cause havoc across the Southeast.

He added: “The criminal elements being recruited by evil politicians wreaking havoc across our land should stop their murderous activities or brace up for IPOB.

“Wicked politicians must be held responsible for the ongoing destruction of Igbo land.

“IPOB is ready to confront these criminals created by politicians in the name of Ebubeagu security outfit which they intended to use to replace ESN.

“Ebubeagu security outfit has turned to unknown gunmen terrorising our people. They are involved in kidnappings and burning of people’s properties and houses in Imo State and other states.

“ESN operatives need the cooperation of the public to deal with the Ebubeagu security outfit because they have been a thorn in the flesh of our people and must be stopped.

“Civilians taking soldiers and DSS to burn people’s properties or houses must also stop or blame yourself for whatever that may befall you.”