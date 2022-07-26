Nyerere Ogbonna Thanks Uzodimma For Opportunity To Serve •Re-Assures Loyalty To 3R Government

By Onyekachi Eze

The immediate past Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East Local Government Area, Hon (Nze) Nyerere Ogbonna has expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for the opportunity given to him to serve in that capacity.

Ogbonna gave the “Thank You” message over the weekend in Owerri while fielding questions from newsmen.

Recall that Uzodimma last Thursday relieved the twenty-seven IMC Chairmen and Members of their duties after a meeting in the State Douglas House.

Following the dissolution, the Oru East former Chairman described the opportunity granted him by the Governor as golden gift in his life.

Nze Ogbonna disclosed that the past two years and some months he held sway as IMC Chairman was saddled with many responsibilities, targeted at delivering quality job for the good of Ndi Oru East and Imo State at large.

While also appreciating the Governor, he maintained that Imo State as it was in previous years has changed to becoming the hub of industrialization, and job creation courtesy of Uzodimma.

Again, he revealed that his Leadership and Members didn’t disappoint the Governor and entire Oru East people having pulled giant strides, in tandem with the 3R mantra policies and programs.

Nze Ogbonna enthused, “My sincere gratitude goes to God and my amiable, Godsent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma (Onwa Oyoko), who found me and my team worthy to hold sway these past two years plus. Without him appointing me, I wouldn’t have been IMC Chairman. I doff my cap for the Governor.

“However, I can’t as if it was rosy all these years, but regardless, we drew the strength from our darling Governor to forge ahead, which yielded numerous fruits.

“Our landmark achievements cut across the 10 Ward of the Council which are in line with the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery mantra of this administration. By God’s Grace, it was a memorable journey so far”.

In a similar note, the IMC members were thumbed up for their resilience, selflessness and devotion to service delivery.

Governor Hope Uzodimma was eulogized for his tenacity in handling the affairs of the State with love and passion, stressing that if not for his type of Leadership, the recent insecurity challenges could have escalated beyond the stage it is now.

Ogbonna beckoned on political Leader to close ranks and work for the progress of Imo State, rather than fueling crisis.

Respective stakeholders, traditional leaders, religious leaders and community Leaders were not left out, as they were enjoined on peace of the State, by giving the Government and Security agencies the necessary supports.

Imo State youths on the other hand were tasked to protect their territories against external factors, rather than allowing selves be lured into causing mayhem.

The Awo Omamma born Leader however expressed optimism that peace, unity and normalcy would return in no distant time, even as he reiterated his stand as a die- hard supporter of good governance as championed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.