Abducted Imo Monarch Still In Kidnappers Den .Royal Father Yet To Meet N200m Bounty

.As Umudi Community Rally Round For Fund

Churches of all denominations in Ishiala Umudi autonomous Community, Nkwerre LGA, Last Sunday (11/9/2022), held special intercessory prayers in their various churches during which they prayed God to make the abductors of their Monarch, Eze Joel Udenkwo, open up.

Alas, the prayers were answered later in the day as the captors spoke demanding #200m ransom.

The kidnappers who used their victim’s phone to open up are insisting on payment of #200m before he would be released.

HRH Eze Joel Udenkwo (“UDE Kings”) was Kidnapped last Friday (9/9/202) around 7pm in the evening.

An eyewitness who spoke to Trumpeta, on condition of anoymity, said the Traditional Ruler was kidnapped by about five hefty heavily armed men on, 9/9/2022, in front of his Udekings Electronics Plaza at number 63, ever busy, Tetlow road, Owerri while waiting for his Staff to close shops for the day.

It would be recalled that since last Friday the news of his abduction filtered into the Community, an uneasy calm had engulfed the entire Community.

People were seen in small groups discussing in low tones. Tension was heightened the more then as his captors had not spoken.

A Community leader in the area, who wouldn’t want his name in print, thanked God for answering their prayers.

According to him, “we can now be sure that our Eze is alive at least, we can now talk”.

He, however, condemned the act wondering why such calamity should befall the community, what more the Eze whom he described as a good man.

On the huge sum of Two Hundred Million naira demanded by the kidnappers or source in the community said that their monarch is more important to them than money, adding that the community will do everything necessary to see that their respected and loved Traditional Ruler is released unharmed.