Imo PDP Guber Race Open To All – Ray Emeana

State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Nze Raymond Emeana has stated in clear terms that the party’s Governorship ticket is open to every qualified party member, adding that it would never be reserved for any individual.

Nze Emeana made this disclosure at a meeting of the Imo PDP stakeholders at the party’s Secretariat, Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

According to Nze Emeana, Imo PDP Chief Scribe, nobody has the right to stop anybody from aspiring to any position through the party, urging party members with such mindsets to rescind it.

He said, “The 2023 elections is so important to us and our party; therefore, there is need to encourage everyone to join the Guber race. It is wrong to stop any qualified party member from contesting. This is because, when we have various Governorship aspirants, the chances of winning the 2023 elections will be brightened”

Emeana reiterated that such privilege to aspire to any position one desires was the inalienable right of every Nigerian citizen enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He unequivocally noted that individuals should be encouraged to aspire to any position of their choice, noting that such aspirations would go a long way to bring PDP members in the state together and discourage infightings.

In his remarks, National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, represented by his Principal Secretary, Dr Bruno Ekwelem thanked the State Working Committee for the far reaching efforts they are making to get the party ready ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Dr Ekwelem further enjoined the party faithfuls in the state to eschew mudslinging and image slandering of party leaders, urging them to remain united to be able to chase the ruling APC out of power in 2023.