Dredging of Urashi River: Niger-Delta Critical Youth Stakeholders Forum Lauds Uzodimma

.Says Project Timely, Masterstroke

The Leadership of Niger-Delta Critical Youth Stakeholders Forum (NDCYSF) Imo State Chapter have expressed deep seated gratitude to the Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma (Onwa) and the Federal Government ably led by President Muhammad Buhari for approving the dredging of Urashi River, Oguta, linking the Atlantic Ocean. This project is poised to enhance economic activities on their corridor.

The Convener of the group, Mazi Olisa Umar Maduagwu Jnr. in a statement made available to journalists, Wednesday in Owerri shortly after the group executive meeting stated that the seaport project when completed would not only drive industrialisation and create massive jobs for the youths of the oil rich region but for all Nigerians.

Maduagwu who spoke on behalf of the respected group said after exraying political happenings and Government activities have come to a conclusion that the realization of the project will “stimulate economic activities, create more jobs for our teeming unemployed Youths, boost the economy of the State as well as curb Youth restiveness to the barest minimum.”

He urged the Governor of Imo State to remain steadfast in his fight against insecurity knowing that meaningful development can only thrive in a peaceful but secure environment.

The Convener who also doubles as the founder SENATOR MADUAGWU FOUNDATION/National convener HOPE UZODIMMA SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT (HUSM) urged the youths to shun violence and support the 3R administration in Imo State that has come to stay. According to him; “I have known the Governor for decades now, I can beat my chest and vouch on his behalf that Youths of the Oil rich region will never remain the same at the end of his administration.

“The governor is a destiny changer and have empowered thousands of women and Youths with indigents without making noise about it even before venturing into politics. Onwa is not like the contemporary Nigerian politician that brag with what they do secretly for their people.”

He further described the dredging of Urashi River in Oguta as a wonderful achievement as it would boost trade and commerce in the State.

Maduagwu who is the Scion of the Late political Sage said that the project when completed would make things easier for traders in the entire South-East and beyond, pointing out that the era of goods landing in Lagos and traders spent much money to clear them would be a thing of the past.

He further enjoined all to keep praying for God to preserve, protect and guide the Governor from both seen and unseen forces to enable him lead Imolites to their promised land.

Also speaking Comrade Dennis Ozo Okorie , the Secretary of the Group said the economic importance of the project to the people of the oil rich region and entire Southeast zone can’t be over emphasized.

Okorie described the project as apt, timely and a masterstroke. One of the greatest achievements of the 3R government led by Gov Uzodimma is the dredging of Urashi River, Oguta, he said.

Speaking shortly after, Hon. (Elder) Osinachi Adimigbo said the Leadership of Niger-Delta Critical Youth Stakeholders Forum is happy with Uzodimma’s programmes and activities. Indeed Imo citizens need the seaport project to bring our business and goods to our State and other parts of the Southeast.

According to Adimigbo, “Our candid opinion is that when the seaport project is fully activated it will open up businesses for the people of Oguta and the entire Southeast zone. So we owe the Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma a lot of moral Support as leaders.”