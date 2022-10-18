Danger Looms In Owerri Over Gas Plant In Residential Area  

Catastrophe is imminent in the densely populated area of Ikenegbu Extension by Relief Market Road, Owerri, if no drastic measures are taken to stop the construction of a gas plant at the said location.

Unless the State Government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma immediately swing into action by mandating one of its Agencies, the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, to ensure compliance to building plans approval, there is possibility of putting all the inhabitants of the area, especially those at the No 6 Amauzari Street, Ikenegbu Extension at risk.

The eagle eyes of Trumpeta Newspaper captured the ongoing construction of a gas plant by yet to be identified industrialist.

Earlier, when the purpose of the project was disclosed, an outcry greeted it by the residents.

This attracted the attention of the OCDA who swung into action to seal the place.

It was learnt that the Agency requested for the building approval which the owner allegedly couldn’t provide, hence the seal-off.

The news excited the neighbourhood who did not only applaud Government’s rapid response, but also condemned in its entirety the setting up of an inflatable gas plant at such a place.

While the news of the closure was yet to douse, this Newspaper who monitored activities at the location reports that work has resumed at the compound.

Although the gate is assumed to be locked, contractors and labourers are cited there.

Other building materials like cements and chippings have been delivered and kept at the entrance to the place.

Another convincing factor that proved that work had commenced was the removing of the OCDA seal-tape infront of the gate.

Feelers have it that for them to break into the site, the industrialist must have met with the OCDA authorities to get the building approval.

The General Manager, Francis Chukwu is accused of collecting huge amount of money to enable them continue with the project.

However, some retirees living there had insisted the Government through OCDA to permanently shutdown further construction or they resort to demonstration.

One of them who spoke under anonymity said, “What sort of madness is that? Someone that breathes from his nose siting a gas plant in this crowded area? Does he and whoever gave him the approval want all of us roasted like bush meat? This is quite preposterous”.

Further information gathered by our correspondent revealed that the original owner of the building sold it off early this year hoping the purpose would still be for residential reasons.