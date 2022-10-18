2023: Peter Obi, Vice  Datti Meet Gumi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party and his running mate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Monday, met with the controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmed Gumi.

The former Anambra governor, who disclosed this in a tweet on his verified handle, said they met the clergyman at his official residence in Kaduna.

Sharing photos of the event, Obi wrote, “Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed and I stopped by for a courtesy call on Sheikh Gumi at his official residence in Kaduna.”

Recall that Peter Obi has since his emergence as Labour Party candidate for the 2023 presidential election met with several stakeholders, including clergymen across the country.