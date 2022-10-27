Imo FA Boss, Uchegbulem Appeals To Uzodinma, Dare To Help Save Henry Nwosu’s

Chairman of the Imo Football Association, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam has appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare to urgently intervene to save the ailing former Super Eagles captain, Henry Nwosu from dying.

Nwosu, who hails from Owerri North in Imo state was a former Captain of the Super Eagles and considered one of the most talented midfielders to play for Nigeria had come down with health issues related to the heart.

Uchegbulam in a statement appealed to Governor Uzodimma and Minister Dare to urgently intervene and assist the ailing Ex-international who gave the country his best during his hay days.

“It really hurts me to see Henry in this condition now despite the millions of Naira he had spent for treatment yet he’s in so much pains. I appeal to Governor Uzodimma and Mr Sunday Dare to urgently intervene and assist him access quality health care and immediately. We must not abandon him now that he needs every assistance”, he said.

“In those days, Henry was a delight to watch he was at defunct NNB, ACB, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and the Super Eagles. He’ll always remain a living legend. I appeal to all Nigerians of good heart to kindly support him now. He can be reached through his sister, Mrs Kate Kogolo née Nwosu on 08032644552. Please, let’s join hands and keep Henry alive and well. This is a clarion call to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, the government of Imo state and all Nigerians of Goodwill to rally round Nwosu to save his life”, Uchegbulam appealed.

Meanwhile, the Imo FA helmsman has expressed great appreciation to those who have been of immense assistance to the football star so far.

Findings showed that the ex-player had been facing health challenges related to heart issue, which he had personally been battling with it on his own, and had spent well over three million naira in Imo state where he was taking medical attention, without recovery, but has now been moved to Asaba Specialist Hospital in Delta state for treatment.

News about Henry Nwosu health concerns broke out recently by Harrison Jalla, chairman PFAN task force.