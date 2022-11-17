Amanze Lauds Wike On Cardiology Centre, Hails Eleazer’s Appointment As Imo Sports Commission Chair 

Chairman of the Imo Football Association, Mazi Amanze Ugbechulam has commended Governor Nyesom WIke of Rivers State for the construction of the Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Centre for the people, saying it was a good project.

The Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Centre Port Harcourt was commissioned on Monday by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Uchegbulam said the centre will help address rising cancer and cardiovascular issues especially for people in the state, south-south and south east states.

The FA boss appealed to Wike to intervene and save the ailing former Super Eagles player, Henry Nwosu (MON) currently battling heart related issues.

Uchegbulam said “I commend Governor Wike for the construction of the centre for the state, he has helped to address rising cancer and cardiovascular issues, I pray it is well managed to serve the teeming populace. Let me appeal to him to kindly assist Henry Nwosu who is critically ill and receiving treatment for cardiovascular issues in Asaba, Delta State.

“I appeal to Governor Wike to use his good office to help our ailing brother who needs us all now. Let us help to keep Henry alive and well rather than write lengthy tributes. I appeal to all the Governors and all lovers of football to please support this ex-player and sustain the culture of being our brother’s keeper”.

Meanwhile, the FA boss has congratulated Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna on his appointment as Chairman of the Imo Sports Commission by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Uchegbulam expressed hopes that the new Sports Commission Chairman will foster the improvement of the sector in the state even as he pledged support for his success.