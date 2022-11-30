IBC Gets New DG, As Uzodinma Appoints Onyegbule

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has approved the appointment of Ms. Ify Onyegbule as the new Director General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).

Ms. Onyegbule has been a Board member of the State owned radio cum television station since 2021 before her appointment.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

In congratulating Ms. Onyegbule, Governor Uzodimma urged her to bring to bear in IBC her years of experience and professional competence in the broadcast industry for the overall benefit of Imo State.

Ms. Onyegbule, a strategic Media and Communications expert, is a graduate of Mass Communication from the Ogun State Polytechnic. She has attended various courses locally and internationally which prepared her as an investigative reporter, a social critic, publisher, author and activist.

Her active experience in the broadcast industry spans 23 years across 16 different Radio and TV stations in Nigeria.

In the last nine years, Ms. Onyegbule has plied her trade in managerial capacity as Station Manager (Rockcity FM), Abeokuta; General Manager (Wave FM), Port Harcourt; Ag. General Manager (Reach FM), Owerri, and consultant GM of (Toast FM), Owerri.

To her credit is the book – How Did We Get Here? – A manual for young media persons, an experiential/instructional book about the 25 mistakes that every Radio and TV presenter must avoid in a bid to build a career in the industry.