Elites 4 Good Society Initiatives Inaugurate Chapter  In Owerri

In a bid to foster good governance and quality leadership in Nigeria, a pressure group under the aegis of Elites 4 Good Society Initiatives, E4GSI has been officially inaugurated in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held on January 3, 2023 at the popular Link Hotel Owerri, the Convener of Elites 4 Good Society Initiatives, Hon. Joseph Onuoha, called on Nigerians not to vote for political Party but candidates based on competence and not ethnicity or religion.

While highlighting the challenges facing the country and Nigerians, Onuoha enjoined the people to vote wisely by saying no to arrogant leaders in 2023.

He seized the platform to urge Imo people to go collect their PVC, noting that their PVC is their right to elect who lead them in 2023.

According to the Convener, “Don’t vote political party, vote competence. We are here to support good governance not political party. I encourage you all to go get your PVC and protect your votes because 2023 is about getting a credible leader.”

Dame Ngozi Okechukwu in her Keynote Paper titled,”The Role Of Civil Society Organizations Towards Achieving Free, Fair, Credible And Peaceful 2023 General

Elections ‘ said the theme of the program, Good Governance is timely in the face of the political, social and economic decadence that has overtaken our dear nation Nigeria.

She explained that history shows that free, fair, credible and peaceful elections are more sustainable for the struggle for democracy than violent-prone elections.

According to her,” Leadership in Nigeria is problematic with endemic nepotism, tribalism, poor management of resources and corruption prevalent across many systems (Okechukwu, 2020). Consequently, the topic of today “The Role of Civil Society Organizations

Achieving Free, Fair, Credible and Peaceful 2023 General Elections” is significant in bringing about good governance.

“With more (CSOs) Towards Governance is ‘good when it is participatory, consensus oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient, equitable and inclusive and follows the rule of law. This can be achieved through collaborative management of public life by both the State and the Citizens and a new relationship between the political State and civil society. With effective management of a country’s economic and social resources, the development will occur.”

Also speaking, Chief Timothy Paul Okorocha, urged Nigerians to reject negative inducements before, during and after the 2023 elections.

He said it was important for Nigerians to reject any form of inducement that would keep few elites in power and continually stall Nigeria’s progress and development.

According to him, “Go hungry now and vote the right person. Shun corruption in politics, suffer now and enjoy tomorrow. As we move into the 2023 may God lead us to make the right choice. Rejecting negative inducements will ensure Nigeria grows rather than diminish and progress rather than retrogress.”

In their respective remarks , Chief Chibuzor Ernest Enwereuzor (Ogbaturuenyi Mbaise) Chairman of the Occasion, Sunny Ukachukwu John ESQ, the PDP Assembly Candidate for Ikeduru State Constituency and Barr. Mrs. Victoria Njoku Nwankwo, the Vice President Elite 4 Good Society Initiative shared in the group’s goal of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, while ensuring the democratic process delivers good governance.

The Ahiazu Mbaise /Ezinihitte Mbaise. Federal House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Chinedu while speaking was full of praised for Hon Onuoha, the convener of the group and other executives. seizing the platform to rollout his scorecard for 3years.